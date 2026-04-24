Helping my brother

We come to You with heavy hearts today. You know the pain of loss and the fear of the unknown. We lift up a beloved brother who is grieving his mother. He gave his whole life to care for her, and now she is gone.Lord, he and his faithful animal companion have nowhere to go. They are facing the cold reality of being homeless. This burden is too heavy for him to carry alone.We ask You to open doors and provide a safe, warm place for him to live. Please soften the hearts of those around him. Send kind people, generous hands, and the right resources to help him raise the funds he needs for a new home. Provide for his immediate needs, protect his loyal animal, and wrap them both in Your loving comfort.Restore his hope, Lord, and guide him to stable ground. Let him feel Your presence in this dark hour and see Your mercy through the kindness of others.In Your holy name, we pray.Amen.