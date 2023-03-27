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Helping laila

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byLaila Musuf

Fundraiser funds will be received by Aisha Musuf

Helping laila

Hi, My name is Laila and I'm 17 years old ( Turned 17 in July)

On the 29th of May 2026 I was sexually assaulted by my uncle ( My fathers younger brother ) I told my father and mother about it but they just brushed it up saying I must have tempted him, I tried going to the police but the case was shut down too .

On the 19 of August 2026 I found out that I was pregnant with my uncle's child .

My family is currently making preparations to marry me to him because I would be a disgrace to them if I didn't marry and people found out that I'm pregnant, he's 42 and I'm 17 and he's my uncle .

I don't want to spend the rest of my life being married to my rapist and having his chikdren, I would rather die than do that .

I'm here to ask for help and support, please help me with whatever you can I beg you, I'm trying to raise money to run away and i need to do that really soon or else i'll be trapped in this nightmare forever

Please and please help me, nothing is too small and if you can't share you can still support by sharing my story

Please I don't want my life to be over in my teenage years .

Thank you for your support, I really appreciate it.

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