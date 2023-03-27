Helping Hand for Filipino Family” ❤️

Helping Hand for Filipino Family

We are reaching out with a humble request for help for Filipino families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Many families in the Philippines are facing difficult times because of rising food prices, higher fuel and transportation costs, low and unstable income, and unexpected emergencies. For some families, providing enough food and basic necessities every day has become a real challenge.

Through this fundraiser, we hope to provide emergency relief assistance to families who need a helping hand. Donations will be used to help with basic food, essential household necessities, and children's needs.

Even a small donation can make a meaningful difference. Your support can help put food on a family's table, provide essential supplies, and give hope to people who are going through a difficult season.

We understand that everyone has their own struggles, and we are grateful for any support you can give—whether through a donation, sharing this fundraiser, or simply keeping these families in your prayers.

Together, we can make a difference, one family at a time.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support. May God bless you and your family abundantly.