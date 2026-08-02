Helping Hand for Filipino Family

I am humbly reaching out to ask for help for a Filipino family facing difficult times. Like many families in the Philippines, we are struggling with low income, limited work opportunities, and the rising cost of food and everyday necessities. Heavy rains and flooding can make these challenges even harder.

This fundraiser is a sincere request for compassion and support. Every contribution, no matter how small, can help provide food, basic needs, and some financial relief during these difficult days.

I am sharing this fundraiser internationally because I hope kind-hearted people from different parts of the world may be willing to help a fellow Filipino family. If you are unable to give, simply sharing this fundraiser can already make a meaningful difference by helping it reach someone who can.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your kindness, and for any support you may be able to give. Your generosity can bring hope to a family that is doing its best to get through difficult circumstances.

Kindness has no borders. May God bless everyone who supports, shares, or remembers us in their prayers.