Helping Des Focus on Healing

Help Desiree Focus on Healing

Hi, my name is Desiree, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

In 2024, my life changed when I was diagnosed with rectal cancer. What began as a frightening diagnosis has become a long and exhausting journey filled with chemotherapy, radiation, surgeries, countless appointments, scans, blood work, and frequent travel to Memorial Sloan Kettering for specialized care.

Despite everything, I've continued to fight. I've tried to keep working whenever my health allows, but cancer doesn't follow a schedule. Some days I have the energy to work, and other days I'm simply trying to make it through treatment and recover from the side effects.

Beyond the physical toll, cancer has created an overwhelming financial burden. The costs of traveling for treatment, medical expenses, missed work, and everyday household bills have added up faster than we ever imagined. Like so many families facing serious illness, we've found ourselves trying to balance staying afloat financially while also focusing on my health.

If you know me, you know I don't like asking for help. I've always wanted to handle things on my own. But I've learned that sometimes accepting help is part of the journey.

I'm creating this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial stress so I can focus my energy where it's needed most—continuing treatment, spending time with my family, and fighting this disease.

Your donation, no matter the size, will help with:

Medical travel and transportation Household bills and essential living expenses Expenses related to ongoing cancer treatment Helping our family stay financially stable while I continue to heal

If you're not in a position to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family is an incredible way to support us.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, prayers, encouragement, and generosity mean more than I can express. Every message, every share, and every donation reminds me that we are not facing this journey alone.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with me.