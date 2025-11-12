Helping a Widow in Need

Hi brothers and sisters,





I am writing to ask for help for our dearly beloved sister/mama Pat. She is in need of a very serious eye surgery that her insurance isn’t covering. Without this surgery soon, she could become blind. She is on a fixed income and does not have the funds. Please consider donating to this fundraiser to help her with this need. Or, you can always Zelle her phone number. Thank you all and God bless you richly!





“Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world.”

‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭27‬ ‭KJV‬‬











