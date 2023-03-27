Helping A Single Mom Get Her Life Back Together

Two weeks ago, I was in a car accident, and since then everything has been turned upside down. I no longer have the transportation I depend on, and I’m asking for help getting a reliable used car so I can start putting my life back together.





Without a car, I’m not able to work, take my child to school, or get my child to doctor appointments. On top of that, I lost my job, and I’ve already fallen behind on bills. What was already a hard situation has quickly become overwhelming because transportation affects every part of my day-to-day life.





Getting a used car would give me the chance to look for a new job, regain some stability, and start getting back on track with my bills. Right now, having reliable transportation is the first step toward supporting my family and handling the responsibilities I’m struggling to keep up with.





If you’re able to help, any donation or share would mean so much to me. Your support would help me get back on the road, care for my child, and take the next steps toward rebuilding after this accident.