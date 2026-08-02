Helping a man who ALWAYS put himself last

My nephew is in the prime of his life and going blind.,W/no means of transportation or local job opportunities. My brother died when he was just months old, his mother passed when he was barely a kid himself. Her passing left behind another son with special needs who posed many challenges. Allen played an enormous part in helping his mom raise this boy. With her passing, despite opposition from all sides he would not hear of any other option other than obtaining legal guardianship of his brother. He sacrificed what could have been a very bright future for himself. he took multiple jobs working evenings and overnights so that he could be available to parent and support them. School and home life brought repeated challenges for him with his brother. Yet, never once did he consider turning his back on him. Now it is he that needs care and support. Allen does not have a bank account, nor does he have easy access to a bank, I will be managing the funds for him and making sure his care needs are met to best of my ability. If you believe that God is touching You re heart to do so, this gentle soul needs prayer as well as community support, thank you for your grace and generosity and for helping me to help him..