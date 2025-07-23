Help Us Haul Dreams One Trailer Ride at a Time

Dear Friend of Burnin' Daylite Farm,



My name is Ty Crandell, and I’m the proud owner of Burnin' Daylite Farm.



Here on the farm, we believe in the power of horses to teach, inspire, and transform young lives. That’s why I volunteer my time—and my horses—as a 4H leader, giving kids hands-on experience with these incredible animals, even if they don’t have horses of their own. Through these experiences, we’re raising the next generation of leaders through hard work, responsibility, and heart. Our 4H kids pour their time, love, and dedication into caring for these incredible animals.



Now, we need your help to take them the next mile—literally. We need a horse trailer.



We’re raising funds to purchase a horse trailer, and it’s more than just a piece of equipment. It’s the key to unlocking opportunities for our 4H youth—getting them and their horses to county fairs, regional events, and experiences that shape character and confidence for a lifetime.



This isn’t just about hauling horses.

It’s about giving kids a chance to grow, to shine, and to be proud of something they worked hard for!



Your donation will help us:



Purchase a safe, reliable horse trailer



Transport horses to events for kids who wouldn’t otherwise have access



Keep creating life-changing opportunities through hands-on learning



Whether you give $5 or $500, you’re helping us keep Burnin' Daylite Farm going strong—and lighting the way for the next generation. Every dollar brings us closer to putting our kids (and horses) on the road to success. Every gift, large or small, helps load up hope, courage, and dreams!



If you believe in kids, community, and the life-changing power of a horse—this is your chance to make a difference that lasts far beyond the barn.



💛 Donate today and help us bring these dreams to the fairgrounds.



With heartfelt thanks,

Ty Crandell

Owner, Burnin' Daylite Farm