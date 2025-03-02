Prayers and Support for Baby Hannah Tainter

Our hearts are with the Tainter family. Six-month-old Hannah is bravely battling a severe mastoiditis infection, a complication from a double ear infection that unfortunately took a turn for the worst and spread to the bone behind her ears.



Hannah underwent emergency surgery at UC Davis, and while we're grateful for the skilled medical team, the infection has caused significant hearing loss. She currently cannot hear at all. Doctors are uncertain about the long-term prognosis. We are fervently praying for a miracle – for Hannah's hearing to be fully restored!





Hannah is currently receiving IV treatment, requiring an extended hospital stay. We are also praying for that to change, and that she will be able to begin successfully taking her medication orally. May Kristin is by Hannah's side in Sacramento, while Andrew holds down the fort in Redding, caring for their four other children. This unexpected crisis has placed immense emotional and financial strain on the Tainter family.





We are inviting you to partner with us to meet their needs and help cover:

* Medical expenses: Although insurance has covered her surgery, the extent of Hannah's treatment and potential ongoing care is unknown.

* Travel and accommodation: May's extended stay in Sacramento creates significant costs.

* Lost income: Andrew's ability to work is impacted by caring for their other children.

* Daily necessities: Meals and other essential needs during this challenging time.





How You Can Help:

* Pray: Join us in powerful, unwavering prayer for Hannah's healing and for strength for the entire Tainter family.

* Give: Please consider a financial contribution, no matter the size, to alleviate their financial burden.

* Share: Spread the word to your network and encourage others to support the Tainter family.

* Meals and practical help: If you are local to Redding, consider offering meals or other practical support to Andrew and the children.

This is their meal train if you would like to help that way:

https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/43dyw6

Let's rally around the Tainter family and show them the power of community and the unwavering hope we have for Hannah's complete recovery. Your prayers and generous support will make a tremendous difference during this difficult time.