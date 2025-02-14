Granny’s Living After Loss

My 78-year-old grandmother got scammed for $12,000 today.

Many of you shared your condolences when my grandfather (her husband of 58 years) passed away in August.

But I’ll tell you what is sometimes harder than loss……. Living.

She was already lonely.

She was already scared.

She was already struggling.

And now this.

To some, $12,000 may be a small sum, but this was more than half of what she had left.

It was supposed to pay for their headstone tomorrow.

The new Sunday dress she had earmarked in the catalog.

Her rent March 1st.

Her own funeral expenses we had begun to talk about.

And now she’s left with almost nothing.

But shame.

And embarrassment.

And remorse.

And the responsibility to keep on living.





💔 wish you were here PawPaw





Note - Friends and acquaintances suggested I start a way that others can help. I feel guilty asking for help, and I know she will too. But the honest truth is she could use it. Whether dollars or just your prayers, we appreciate you guys.