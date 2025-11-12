Help my wife get her son back

My wife's ex-husband has retained her 10-year-old son unlawfully since July, 2025, against their court-approved custody agreement. We don't know for certain where they are, given that he moves between multiple states with her son without notifying anyone and has severely restricted communication. We need funding for legal fees to utilize all resources needed to find them and continue the court case. We will also need funds for airfare and travel costs for my wife to go pick up her son after the Sheriff tracks them down and enforces the court order to finally bring her son home to us in California.

We would deeply appreciate prayer for the protection of her son's heart and emotions in this tumultuous time, and a quick resolution.

Please help us bring her little man home.







