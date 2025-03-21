Help for Pastor Diedrich Harms

Thank You for Your Support:

Hello, the family of Pastor Diedrich Harms would like to thank you for taking the time to visit our GiveSendGo page. We are so grateful for such an amazing community of family and friends who love Pastor Harms and have been drawn to Jesus Christ by his commitment to serve Him.

We Need Your Support:

The family of Pastor Harms is gathering donations to help with his recent medical emergency. Every donation, big or small, will help in a huge way towards offsetting the costs of his treatment and the following therapy.

In Spanish Lookout, Belize, Pastor Harms was invited to participate in a church anniversary celebration. On the morning of March 20th, he fell and experienced a severe and life-threatening head injury that required immediate care at the hospital in Belize City. They discovered he had a fractured skull and internal bleeding. Due to limitations at the hospital in addressing head trauma, it was strongly recommended Pastor Harms be airlifted to the U.S. for more specialized and adequate treatment.

Pastor Harms and his wife, Judy, are limited in their ability to fulfill the financial obligations regarding the transfer and subsequent treatment and therapy. With Medicare benefits expected to be limited, his family has set up this GiveSendGo page to allow those who are willing, the opportunity to help Pastor Harms in his time of need. As this event is still ongoing, we have yet to know the full financial obligations for his treatment and therapy. For now, we’ve set an initial fundraising goal of $100,000 (already half of which is committed to the air transfer). We expect his expenses will increase over the coming days and weeks. We will update the goal as more information is gathered, if necessary.

Who Is Pastor Diedrich Harms:

Pastor Diedrich Harms is a pastor, missionary and evangelist who has impacted the lives of many around the globe in his commitment to the call to share Christ with the world. From Canada to the U.S. to Mexico, Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay, these are just some of the countries where Pastor Harms has worked to bring hope and healing through a relationship with Jesus. His commitment to healing hearts and bringing God's hope to everyone is felt in every conversation, sermon, radio show and interaction he has.

Share Your Stories!

Whether you have had the opportunity to interact with him personally or know someone who has, Pastor Harms' passionate commitment to the Great Commission can be felt. If you have had a chance to be inspired by his witness, we would love to hear about it! Please share your stories and prayers in the Prayer Requests section below!

How You Can Help:

There are many ways you can make a difference, and every act of support counts! Here’s how you can help:

Prayer: The power of prayer has already been felt and is still needed! Thank you! Donate: Even a small donation can have a massive impact. Every dollar brings us one step closer to reaching our goal. Share: Help us spread the word by sharing this page with your friends and family.

Thank You:

Every day, we witness the power of compassion and the difference our community can make. Let's help Pastor Harms get back to sharing the Gospel that has already impacted generations past and those yet to come.

Thank you for your love and generosity,





With gratitude,

The Diedrich Harms Family

(Diedrich, Judy, Veronika, Vickie, Vonda and family)