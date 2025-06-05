Help Us Build God's House in Benin City

A Vision from God – A House for His People

Ebenezer Light of Christ Assembly is a growing church based in Benin City, Edo State. Since our founding in October 2021, we have ministered to lives through prayer, preaching, healing, deliverance, and daily encouragement, both in-person and online.

For over two years, we have gathered in a temporary worship space. Today, God is leading us to take a step of faith: to secure land and build a permanent house of worship. This land will be more than a building. It will be:

A place of revival and spiritual transformation

A centre for youth empowerment and community outreach

A sanctuary of healing, intercession, and the teaching of God’s Word

We are trusting God to raise ₦20,000,000 to buy land in Ikhueniro, Benin City, and we are inviting you to partner with us. Your donation, no matter how small, will help fulfil this divine assignment.

We also run weekly online prayer and preaching services every Wednesday and Sunday evening, and share daily devotionals and prayer points through our church WhatsApp group to reach and bless more people.

🙏 Join us in building for the Kingdom. Sow into this work. Share this vision. Let God use you to be a part of something eternal.

“Except the Lord build the house, they labour in vain that build it…” – Psalm 127:1