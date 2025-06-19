Raw Milk in Danger! Help Echo Valley Farm Now!

If you are a herd share member who hasn't received a monthly herd share bill in a couple months (like me), you are probably wondering when are we going to have access to our fresh delicious raw milk again?! If you are a raw milk advocate and realize how hard it is to legally come by, or if you just want to help out a good local cause in Tennessee because it's the greatest state to be ;)

Here is the podcast, check it out! https://open.spotify.com/episode/1k5QtTggrLRJc7fmdCEMb9?si=3fRM-HriR-uym2H99eGejQ

Consider donating to Echo Valley to help them while they are in the process of finding a new dairy contractor to get things up and going again! After all, most farm shares would have been charging you whether you got the product or not because that is the point of community supported agriculture! Perhaps you can afford the 2 months herd share she hasn't charged you, perhaps you can afford more! Let's help our amazing farmers Suzanne and Lauren get their business and us our incredibly clean milk back!



