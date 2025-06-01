Help Char Beat Cancer with Alternative Treatments

Goal:
Hello, friends and family! We are reaching out to you today to support our dear friend Char and her husband Robert in her fight against stage 4 ovarian cancer. Despite the best medical care available in the US, her condition has progressed to a point where there are no more medical solutions left. However, there are alternative treatments available outside of the US that have shown great success in treating advanced cancer cases. These treatments are not covered by insurance, and we need your help to raise funds for Char's expenses.
Char is currently in Hospice care, and time is of the essence. We urgently need to raise $5000 to cover the costs of air travel, accommodations, and treatments. Your contribution will go directly towards the development of a treatment plan, alternative treatments, clinic and doctors fees. Every dollar counts, and your support will bring us one step closer to giving Char a chance at a longer, healthier life.
We understand that this is an unconventional approach to cancer treatment, but we believe in the power of alternative medicine and the expertise of the clinic we have chosen. We are committed to exploring every option available to help Char beat cancer and live a fuller life. Your support will help us make this possible.
Please contribute generously to this fundraiser and share this campaign with your network. Together, we can make a difference in Char's life and bring hope to her and her family during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and support. #CharBeatsCancer #AlternativeTreatments #HopeForChar
Please help us help Char in her fight against cancer. This issue hits very close to home as my wife had the same stage 4 ovarian cancer diagnosis as Char just about a year ago. She was told she would be in hospice care by December 2024. She chose not to have chemo, radiation, and surgery. Pursuing alternative treatments outside of the country, she is getting healthier every day. Hope Start Here!
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Char on Thursday, May 29th. Despite her incredible strength and unwavering faith, Char left us before she was able to begin the alternative therapies we had hoped might bring healing.
Char faced her battle with ovarian cancer with grace, courage, and the love of those around her. Her journey, though difficult, was marked by hope, prayer, and the deep bond she shared with her husband, Robert.
As the original purpose of this fund was to support Char’s treatments, we are now shifting its focus. The mounting medical expenses, along with funeral and final arrangements, have placed a significant burden on Robert. Any continued support will go directly toward helping him cover these costs and navigate the challenging days ahead.
Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers during this time. Your support has meant more than words can express.
With gratitude,
Her Friends and Family
