Supporting Burke Nelson

Help Burke Get Back on His Feet: An Urgent Appeal

On April 15th, life changed in an instant for Burke Nelson.





While walking his dogs through his neighborhood, Burke suffered sudden heart failure due to a congenital mitral valve defect. Thanks to the quick actions of his wife, he made it to the hospital just in time — but the road to recovery has been fraught with challenges no one should face alone.

A Perfect Storm of Hardship

Burke's heart emergency couldn't have come at a worse time. Just one week before his medical crisis, he lost his job due to company down-sizing. With his phone lost during the emergency and all contacts gone, his isolation was complete. While Burke awaits unemployment benefits trapped in bureaucratic delays, his extended hospital stay has left him unable to pay for:





Mortgage and house insurance payments





Basic utilities





Food for his wife and their two beloved dogs





Critical transportation needs





Both his family vehicles are over 27 years old and barely functioning—his wife's car broke down en route to visit him in the hospital, leaving her able to see him just once during his entire stay.





Family Stepping In, But It's Not Enough

Burke's sister Kalina and brother-in-law Steven have been making the 76-mile round trip from Granite Falls to Seattle regularly, providing what support they can. They've secured a basic phone and sold personal belongings to help with groceries and gas, but these stopgap measures are barely enough to make a difference or offer much ease and support during this difficult life challenge.





Burke's Promise

Despite these overwhelming challenges, many of you may not know that Burke has possessed remarkable psychic abilities since childhood. Burke is now completing his first book chronicling his lifetime of extraordinary supernatural experiences. His brother-in-law Steven, a graphic designer and artist, is helping write and illustrate this upcoming book series.

As a token of his profound gratitude, every contributor will receive a signed copy with a personal message of thanks when published. Burke plans to redirect his life's focus from working with heavy machinery to developing his writings and creating his own YouTube channel. This platform will feature his paranormal investigations and collaborations with leading researchers who will work alongside Burke to provide insights into sightings, hauntings, and unsolved mysteries of those who have crossed to the other side.

Burke has kept these gifts quiet his entire life and feels this health challenge is his call to acknowledge his abilities and change his life path to serve his heart better while bringing him joy through helping others.





Your Support Makes the Difference

Whether you can give $5 or $500, your contribution provides immediate relief during the most challenging period of Burke's life. Every dollar helps keep a roof over his head, food on the table, therapeutic rehabilitation and hope alive during his recovery.

No amount is too small—together, we can help Burke heal, regain stability, and return to work.



We'll post updates regularly to keep you informed of Burke's progress and how your generosity is making a difference.

With heartfelt gratitude and love,

The Nelson/Shepard Family



Contact Info:



Burke Nelson:

253-442-5874

burkenelson.60@gmail.com







_________________________________



THE RELUCTANT PSYCHIC

By Burke Nelson



About the Author:

Burke Nelson has lived a life quietly shaped by the unseen. Born in the mid 1960s and raised on a rural Washington homestead, Burke's first brush with the paranormal came at just eight years old. Burke encountered the ghost of a hanged farmer that appeared in the hallway of his childhood home, where he later discovered was built directly on the same spot a farmer that killed his family and then hung himself. This started his journey to be a silent witness to this tragedy and many more that sparked a lifelong sensitivity to the world beyond the veil.

Since that formative moment, and although he was reluctant to accept his abilities, Burke's dislike of these gifts had no effect at stopping him from seeing, sensing, and encountering the dead. His natural psychic gifts, sharpened by years of blue-collar labor in forgotten corners of the Pacific Northwest, have drawn him into countless real-world ghost stories and locations of importance — each one stranger and more vivid than the last. Whether in derelict homes, sun-bleached junkyards, or demolition sites still haunted by screams, Burke has served as an unlikely medium between the living and the lost.

With over 14 years working in heavy equipment and construction, Burke found himself in places most would avoid — places where trauma clings like dust and where the past refuses to stay buried. His encounters aren’t fantasy — they’re gritty, grounded, and often profoundly unsettling. Yet his stories are told without embellishment, in a plainspoken voice that blends healthy skepticism with reverent honesty.

Now at age 60, Burke is sharing his most powerful life experiences in:

"The Reluctant Psychic" - By Burke Nelson ~ A memoir that isn’t just about ghosts, but about the mysterious terrain between this world and the next. His accounts don’t just chronicle hauntings; they investigate the emotional residue of murder, grief, and unresolved tragedy, while offering insights into the nature of spirits, ghosts, and other entities. With each tale, Burke seeks to clarify—not sensationalize—the unseen forces that surround us.

For anyone who has felt a cold spot on a summer day, heard a voice with no source, or simply sensed that something was *off*, Burke Nelson’s work offers both validation and guidance. His writing is a flashlight into the dark corners of memory, mystery, and meaning.