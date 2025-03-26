Help Bianca Get to Harvard!





📚 A Life-Changing Opportunity—But She Needs Your Help!





Hi everyone,

I’m Bianca, a dedicated high school student with big dreams! I’ve been accepted into the prestigious Harvard Secondary School Program, an incredible opportunity to study at one of the world’s top institutions for seven weeks this summer. This program will allow me to take college-level courses taught by Harvard professors, experience campus life, and connect with ambitious students from around the world.





However, this once-in-a-lifetime experience comes with a cost—over $18,000 to cover tuition, travel, books, and personal expenses. While I’m doing everything I can to fund my education, I need the support of my community to make this dream a reality.





💡 Why This Matters

Attending Harvard’s Secondary School Program isn’t just about one summer—it’s about opening doors to future college opportunities, scholarships, and career growth. This experience will:

✔ Strengthen my college applications

✔ Give me access to world-class education and mentors

✔ Provide an immersive learning experience beyond the classroom





🎯 How Your Support Helps

Your generous donation will go directly toward covering:

✅ Tuition & Program Fees: $15,000

✅ Travel & Accommodations: $1,000+

✅ Books & Supplies: $500

✅ Meals & Personal Expenses: $1,000

✅ Crowdfunding Fees: ~$600

✅ Emergency & Miscellaneous Costs: $500





📌 Total Goal: $18,500





💖 How You Can Help

1️⃣ Donate: Every dollar counts! Whether it’s $10, $50, or $500, any amount will bring me closer to Harvard.

2️⃣ Share: Even if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, or on social media makes a huge difference.

3️⃣ Sponsor a Milestone: Want to sponsor my books, a plane ticket, or tuition? Let me know—I’d love to thank you personally!





🎁 Thank You Perks!

To show my gratitude, I’m offering:

💌 $25+ – Personalized thank-you email

📣 $50+ – Social media shoutout

✉️ $100+ – Handwritten postcard from Harvard

🎥 $250+ – Personalized video update from my Harvard journey

🎁 $500+ – Special Harvard souvenir + everything above!





Your support means the world to me. With your help, I can take this incredible step toward my future!





Let’s make this happen together!





With gratitude,

Bianca