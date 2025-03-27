Support for Baby Sonny's Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis

Sweet three-year-old, Sonny, aka "Baby Sonny", was recently hospitalized due to extreme vomiting. After being stabilized and undergoing several tests, he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, a scary diagnosis for anyone, but especially for a small toddler, his two big sisters and his parents! While they continue to trust in the goodness and grace of Our Heavenly Father to meet their needs, this diagnosis has turned their family's world upside down - it means constant blood sugar monitoring (finger pricks, poor little guy!), insulin injections, and a future filled with medical expenses. I am making this request on behalf of Sonny's family since Ken and I have known Sonny's mom all of her life, as she grew up in our church where her parents are still faithful members.

On behalf of Sonny's family, I am reaching out to everyone to request your prayers and financial support for Baby Sonny's family as they navigate this challenging journey. Funds raised will go directly towards hospital costs (no insurance), recouping income lost during Sonny's hospital stay, doctor visits and numerous medical supplies like insulin, glucose monitors, test strips, and continuous glucose monitors (CGM) all to help Sonny maintain a healthy and safe life. Any contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in helping Sonny's family catch up from time off work during his hospitalization and help to meet all the new medical needs Baby Sonny requires in order for him to stay healthy and thrive, as he grows and continues to bring joy to this precious family.