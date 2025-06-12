Help Aura Heal Life Saving Surgery Expenses

I thank you with all my heart for being part of Aura's blessed healing journey. Your donation today does not go unnoticed and will forever be remembered as part of the miracle that saved her life.

I’m a close friend of an incredible couple who rescued two beautiful and completely bonded brother and sister pups from Chile, Aura and Akash. Day after day, they endured abuse that would break most spirits, constant beatings, neglect, and trauma that left invisible scars deeper than any physical wound. But through it all, they had each other.

When my friends found them through a rescue, they didn’t hesitate. Knowing that these two little souls had never been separated, they welcomed both pups into their home without question and gave them a safe, loving forever home and a happy life in Canada.

What should have been a joyful reunion became a test of patience and faith. COVID-19 restrictions meant that Aura and Akash had to wait five agonizing months before they could finally travel to their forever home. When Aura and Akash finally came off that plane in April 2022, they were almost two years old and carrying the weight of their painful past. Their new family didn't just open their home, they opened their hearts to the long journey of healing that lay ahead. The couple took turns sleeping on the sofa for a couple of months or so, so that these two babes would feel safe and learn to accept the pack as four instead of two. It took time and a lot of patience, but they were ultimately accepted.

These weren't just pets being adopted; these were two traumatized souls who needed to learn that hands could offer gentle touches instead of pain, that voices could speak with love instead of anger, and that home meant safety instead of fear and that is exactly what their forever family gave them and continues to give them.

Aura has survived more than most dogs ever should, and for three beautiful years, she blossomed. She learned to trust, to love, and to live without fear. They both did. But five months ago, everything changed. She began to waste away, with continual UTI's, barely eating, regurgitating what she did manage to eat, not being able to go to the bathroom properly, and in turn, ended up losing 13 lbs and was going downhill fast. After months of misdiagnoses, unnecessary medications, and not being heard, they went to a different Vet who quickly discovered a severely inflamed and life-threatening intestinal blockage, a tumor. After the couple saw the results of the X-rays that parts of her intestines were 30x the normal size and food backed up for quite some time, fermenting. The Vet made it very clear that emergency surgery was Aura's only hope... It needed to be done now not even in weeks. The urgency was NOW!

He also suggested reaching out to the Humane Society to help them financially as they expressed their current hardship, and their only source of income right now is Government Social Assistance. The Humane Society accepted their request to cover the cost of the surgery, thank goodness, but the only way they would help was that the family would agree to pay back half, which they of course, agreed to because it was life or death situation for their fur baby. This family has already been hit hard by job losses with the economic aftershocks of COVID. They couldn’t really afford this, but they couldn’t let their precious Aura die either. This amazing and compassionate Vet performed the surgery within 2 days, and all before full payment, because waiting meant losing her life, it was that bad. There was no guarantee that she would make it with such an invasive and difficult surgery, but she's a fighter and survived the surgery and is now recovering.

This family's cost of the procedure and aftercare is $3,000 - money her forever family simply does not have.

My friends are beyond grateful and would go to the ends of the earth for anyone in need, so now I'm asking for help for them, to help cover their costs and help with the aftercare to give Aura the healing she so dearly deserves.

Every donation goes toward:

• Life-saving surgery cost

• Medications and follow-up care

• Nutritional support to regain her strength

Be Part of Saving Aura's Life

Aura is a champion and a fighter. She survived abuse, trauma, and a journey across continents to find love with her furever family. Please help finish this chapter with hope, not heartbreak.

Give what you can; every dollar helps this couple beyond measure. Share if you can’t.

Let’s show that love is stronger than circumstance. Let’s keep this beautiful family financially stress-free on this front, at least, so they can concentrate on their furbabies' healing and enjoy a beautiful life together.

When you donate to Aura's emergency surgery fund, you become part of a story that proves miracles are real, but sometimes miracles need a helping hand. You're supporting a family who saw two broken souls and chose love over convenience, and now refuse to give up when Aura needed them most.

You're investing in the life of a survivor who has already overcome unimaginable trauma and deserves the chance to overcome this too. You're helping keep Akash and Aura together when their bond has been their source of strength through every challenge they've faced.

Every donation sends a message that her life matters, that her bond with Akash and her human family matters, and that their story of survival and love is worth fighting for.

I thank you for being part of Aura's blessed healing journey. Your donation today does not go unnoticed and will forever be remembered as part of the miracle that saved her life.

With all our hearts,

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!