Help Annette Fight Crohns

To Our Friends, Family, and Community

My name is Susan Webber, and I am reaching out to you today on behalf of my loving mother, Annette (Annie). In the last three months, my mom has been hospitalized four times for a severe Crohn’s disease flare-up. These hospital visits have resulted in substantial medical expenses that our family cannot afford. And the battle isn’t over. Her disease is so bad that she cannot eat or drink without immense pain, and the starvation over the last few months has atrophied her body to the point that she can no longer walk. Due to her suppressed immune system, she has had numerous bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, including sepsis, that has prevented her from receiving the Crohn’s treatment that she needs to live. Once the infections clear and she is discharged from the hospital, she will need an expensive monthly Crohn's treatment to reduce the inflammation that is causing her so much pain. Then, she will also need extensive physical therapy to regain motor function and the ability to walk again.

We need your help. The medical bills, prescription costs, and ongoing treatments and therapy have created a heavy financial burden that our family cannot manage alone. Please help us support my mom and ensure she gets the care she needs without the added stress of mounting medical debt.

Your support can truly make a difference in my mom's life. Here's how you can help:

1. Donate: Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. Your donation will go directly towards covering Annette's medical expenses and ensuring she receives the best care possible.

2. Spread the Word: Share Annette's story and this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. The more people who know about her situation, the greater the potential for support.

3. Pray: If you practice any faith or spirituality, please pray for Annette and our family in these trying times.

How Your Donations Will Be Used:

- Covering hospital bills and medical procedures

- Purchasing necessary medications

- Ensuring access to ongoing treatment and therapies

- Any donated funds that surpass the cost of the abovementioned needs for Annette will be redonated to a Crohn's related non-profit organization

My mom's journey to recovery is far from over, and she needs our support now more than ever. Your kindness and generosity can help her regain her health, happiness, and peace of mind. This treatment will help her to live painfree and one day, I pray, she will walk me down the aisle and play with her beloved grandchildren, as I know that is what she has always dreamed of as a mother.

Thank you sincerely,

Susan Webber