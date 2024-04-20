Help Annette Fight Crohns

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,815
Campaign funds will be received by Annette Perry
To Our Friends, Family, and Community
My name is Susan Webber, and I am reaching out to you today on behalf of my loving mother, Annette (Annie). In the last three months, my mom has been hospitalized four times for a severe Crohn’s disease flare-up. These hospital visits have resulted in substantial medical expenses that our family cannot afford. And the battle isn’t over. Her disease is so bad that she cannot eat or drink without immense pain, and the starvation over the last few months has atrophied her body to the point that she can no longer walk. Due to her suppressed immune system, she has had numerous bacterial, viral, and fungal infections, including sepsis, that has prevented her from receiving the Crohn’s treatment that she needs to live. Once the infections clear and she is discharged from the hospital, she will need an expensive monthly Crohn's treatment to reduce the inflammation that is causing her so much pain. Then, she will also need extensive physical therapy to regain motor function and the ability to walk again.
We need your help. The medical bills, prescription costs, and ongoing treatments and therapy have created a heavy financial burden that our family cannot manage alone. Please help us support my mom and ensure she gets the care she needs without the added stress of mounting medical debt.
Your support can truly make a difference in my mom's life. Here's how you can help:
1. Donate: Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. Your donation will go directly towards covering Annette's medical expenses and ensuring she receives the best care possible.
2. Spread the Word: Share Annette's story and this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks. The more people who know about her situation, the greater the potential for support.
3. Pray: If you practice any faith or spirituality, please pray for Annette and our family in these trying times.
How Your Donations Will Be Used:
- Covering hospital bills and medical procedures
- Purchasing necessary medications
- Ensuring access to ongoing treatment and therapies
- Any donated funds that surpass the cost of the abovementioned needs for Annette will be redonated to a Crohn's related non-profit organization
My mom's journey to recovery is far from over, and she needs our support now more than ever. Your kindness and generosity can help her regain her health, happiness, and peace of mind. This treatment will help her to live painfree and one day, I pray, she will walk me down the aisle and play with her beloved grandchildren, as I know that is what she has always dreamed of as a mother.
Thank you sincerely,
Susan Webber
❤️
Thinking of you and sending prayers, Annette. Stay strong!
Keep up the fight, Annette!❤️
Praying for you Annette. God Bless.
My prayers to you Annette! Keep strong! I love you!!
Keep fighting my friend. Love you
Lifting you in prayer, Annie
Prayers for successful treatment and continued progress with therapy.
Happy to help out in your road to recovery, Annie!🙏🏻
April 20th, 2024
I wanted to thank everyone for their donations, thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult year. I also wanted to provide you all with an overdue update on my mom's health.
She was discharged from Mayo Clinic in November, just in time for Thanksgiving. Mom was so excited to spend the holidays at home with her family. Since then, she has been working with physical therapists, nutritionists, and in-home nurses to regain her strength and mobility. During her 4 months of hospital admissions, her muscles atrophied significantly due to the lack of nutrition supplementing her body and the difficulty in moving due to severe pain. Thankfully, she has started the treatment for Crohn's, but the high-dose steroids take a toll on her body. Every day is an uphill battle.
A week and a half ago she was admitted back into the hospital for a few days. She has had some adverse reactions to the IV nutrition (TPN) which causes recurring vomiting daily. This is making her very weak again, causing her to spend most of the day in bed from the pain. She will need surgery again, but is too weak at this time for the surgeon to operate. The gastroenterologist has struggled to scope through the scar tissue in the intestines to determine the level of Crohn's inflammation and internal damage. She is scheduled for more scoping and a biopsy in May. We hope to gain more information at this appointment to determine if the current treatment is working.
Please keep my mom in your hearts and prayers during this time. We greatly appreciate all of your help.
October 15th, 2023
Thank you sincerely to everyone who has donated, shared, and/or kept mom in their thoughts and prayers thus far. Our family greatly appreciates all of your help and love!
This week she received her first negative test for the virus preventing her from receiving the Crohn's treatment. She only needs one more negative test before preceding with treatment. Very exciting news! We hope within the next week mom will be sent home or to an outpatient facility, and we may start the path of treatment, physical therapy, and recovery. It will be a long, hard journey to healing. Thank you again for all of your support through this difficult time.
Love,
Susan Webber
