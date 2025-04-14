Support the Daughter of a Beloved Tamarindo Guide

If you've ever been to Tamarindo by way of Rythmia, you've likely met Marcos , a local guide and driver, who's become a friend for times of much needed recharging. He's not just a driver, he's a connector, a protector, and a helper to many who've visited this paradise in Costa Rica.

But now, Marcos and his family need our help .

His young daughter has been diagnosed with a small brain tumor. We're raising CRC 256499 (about $500 USD) to help cover the cost of filling her prescription for Dostinex and related expenses, to make her recovery a little more bearable.

We're calling on the generosity of those who've had the pleasure of being taken care of by Marcos in his family's time of need. Your contribution will ease the burden for Marcos, who has been spending most of his waking hours working to generate as much as possible, but less than all of the money required to cover his daughter's medical treatment.

Let's rally around Marcos and his family during this challenging time. Your contribution will make a meaningful difference in their lives and ensure they have access to the medical care they need.

Please share this campaign with your friends and those you've gotten to know Marcos while arriving at or coming to Rythmia and Tamarindo, and let's come together to support our beloved guide's daughter in need. Together, we can make a difference!

Thank you for your support.