Help Shawnee Get Life Saving Dental Surgery

Goal:
USD $2,600
Raised:
USD $2,675
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Heitman
🐾 Shawnee’s Tale: A Love That Overcame Adversity! 🐕
My beloved rescue dog, Shawnee, is in desperate need of your help. She’s facing a painful dental surgery to repair a cracked and infected K9 carnassial tooth, and time is running out. The procedure costs $2,600, and I have just one week to raise the funds. My heart sank when the vet shared the estimate—after her recent UTI treatment, ultrasound and Cytopoint injections, my CareCredit is maxed out, and I’m stretched beyond my means.
Right now, I’m also caring for my elderly father, who’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which limits my ability to travel more than 30 minutes from home. I’ve called local vets in the San Francisco area, but the prices are nearly identical everywhere. Shawnee means the world to me—she’s a loyal companion who’s brought light to my darkest days. The thought of her suffering breaks my heart, and I’m at a loss for what to do.
Shawnee came into our lives after facing unimaginable abuse. Her journey was tough, filled with scars that run deeper than skin-deep. But we were determined to give her a second chance—and what a transformation she underwent! From being wary and defensive around humans to blossoming into the most affectionate pup you could imagine is nothing short of miraculous.
I’m reaching out to this incredible community, hoping you can help Shawnee get the surgery she urgently needs. Any support you can offer—a donation, a share, or even a kind word—would mean everything to us.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering Shawnee’s plight💕
Please keep us updated!! Good Luck to you and your fur baby
Sending your fur baby a hugs and love!
Wish I could give more
July 10th, 2025
I’m overjoyed to share that my sweet rescue dog, Shawnee, had her dental surgery yesterday and is now on the road to recovery. She’s eating and drinking well, her spirit shining through despite the ordeal. While under anesthesia, the vet also removed two small, unusual growths, one of which was infected with pus, giving her an even better chance at a healthy future.
I can’t thank you all enough for your incredible support. Your generous donations brought me to tears, filling my heart with gratitude for this amazing community. Your prayers and kindness carried us through, and I’m forever grateful for the love you’ve shown Shawnee. She’s resting comfortably now, and your support made this possible.
From the bottom of my heart, Thank you for giving Shawnee a second chance.
