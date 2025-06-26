Help Shawnee Get Life Saving Dental Surgery

🐾 Shawnee’s Tale: A Love That Overcame Adversity! 🐕

My beloved rescue dog, Shawnee, is in desperate need of your help. She’s facing a painful dental surgery to repair a cracked and infected K9 carnassial tooth, and time is running out. The procedure costs $2,600, and I have just one week to raise the funds. My heart sank when the vet shared the estimate—after her recent UTI treatment, ultrasound and Cytopoint injections, my CareCredit is maxed out, and I’m stretched beyond my means.

Right now, I’m also caring for my elderly father, who’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which limits my ability to travel more than 30 minutes from home. I’ve called local vets in the San Francisco area, but the prices are nearly identical everywhere. Shawnee means the world to me—she’s a loyal companion who’s brought light to my darkest days. The thought of her suffering breaks my heart, and I’m at a loss for what to do.

Shawnee came into our lives after facing unimaginable abuse. Her journey was tough, filled with scars that run deeper than skin-deep. But we were determined to give her a second chance—and what a transformation she underwent! From being wary and defensive around humans to blossoming into the most affectionate pup you could imagine is nothing short of miraculous.

I’m reaching out to this incredible community, hoping you can help Shawnee get the surgery she urgently needs. Any support you can offer—a donation, a share, or even a kind word—would mean everything to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for considering Shawnee's plight💕
















