Vaccine Injury Treatment for Niki

Niki has been fighting for her life for almost 4 years now after having gotten 2 doses of the Pfizer COVID VACCINE. She went from being in a wheelchair almost immediately, to losing her bowel function, has had 2 mini strokes and 1 stroke this December that they were able to stop with a medication only because she was already in the hospital. Niki has been a fighter all of her life. She has always advocated for justice for the under served as a Social Worker, and always speaks up for the truth no matter what the cost.

In April of 2024 Nikis health took a drastic turn when she had 2 mini strokes and her cognitive function started to decline. Niki isn't allowed to be alone due to her memory issues and how quickly am episode can come on and she needs supervision to keep her safe.

Our family had to sell our home in NY this past summer to be able to continue to afford the holistic treatments (Hyperbaric oxygen therapy, high dose vitamin and immune boosting IVs, ozone therapy, and more) to keep Niki alive. We worked hard to have our house but our house would not be a home without Niki in it. So the choice was an easy one. We made the decision and relocated our family to Vero Beach, FL. I had to leave my job of 24 years to be Nikis full time caregiver. This is certainly not how we pictured our life, but I dont regret a minute of it.

We have found a treatment facility that has been helping vaccine injured like Niki in Sarasota, FL. The Institute is 3.5 hours away and we will need to go weekly for about 6 months.

Unfortunately, this treatment which can cure Niki is not covered by insurance and we are running out of time. Every specialist (minus the Holistic practitioners who have actually helped her) she has seen the past 4 years has told her she needs to do chemotherapy to prevent Cancer. She does not at this time have cancer and we are hoping that's a bridge we will never have to cross. Chemotherapy would be an instant death sentence for Niki because her immune system is already attacking itself due to the vaccine and what it's done to shut down her autonomic nervous system.

Please if you can in any way help Niki and share this with as many people as possible we would greatly appreciate it. Thank you in advance for your help in supporting Nikis journey towards LIFE.