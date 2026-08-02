Help Zhaniah's Family After Zakarri's Passing

I'm raising money for Zhaniah Fullman Howell, a single mother of three who is also pregnant. On August 9th, her youngest son, Zakarri Fullman, passed away in his sleep at 18 months old while taking a nap. Zhaniah is in desperate need of help to cover the cost of his burial or cremation and to also have a little money to support her and her children while she is unable to work during this time. Anything you can give would be greatly appreciated at this time and please pray for her and her family as they find a way to put her son to rest. We are asking everyone who would send flowers to please donate to this cause instead.









The funds raised will help cover funeral costs and other immediate needs as she grieves and cares for her other children while preparing for her new baby.





Thank you for standing with them.