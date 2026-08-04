I didn’t know what other to use. The youngest of fourteen children and I never thought I could buy a house. Growing up, I was told what I would not do, but I believed I would eventually own a house. When I was a small child, sleeping in an empty house without lights, and a dumpster at the local bakery was my source of food. But my mother taught me to trust in God, and after age fifty, He hasn’t let me down yet. I recently purchased my first home, and have not had a restful night because I’ve been sealing up gaping holes and some of the biggest spiders I could not imagine have been coming into this house. The worst being brown recluse. When I purchased this house, I thought I could relax a little before doing minor cosmetic repairs, nothing major. Then I seen one, and another and another brown recluse and I started to panic. After a closer look, there’s openings in this house that I never knew were here. So please, I need help to have the necessary repairs done so that I could feel like I have a safe place that I could call home. Thank you in advance.