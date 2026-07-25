Help Yiannis Survive During His Hardest Time

Yiannis is living with muscular atrophy and has been confined to a wheelchair for many years. Because of his condition, he is unable to work and depends on the support of others for his daily needs.

Recently, his life changed forever. He lost both his beloved mother and his brother the only family members who cared for him and helped him get through each day. Their passing has left him completely alone, without the financial or practical support he depended on.

Today, Yiannis is facing an unimaginable reality: he does not have enough money to buy food or cover his basic living expenses.

He has applied for a disability pension, but the approval process can take many months, and in some cases even years. Until that support begins, he has no reliable income and no way to provide for himself.

This campaign has been created to help Yiannis through this critical period. Every donation, no matter the size, will go toward food, essential living expenses, and helping him maintain a basic quality of life while he waits for the assistance he is entitled to receive.

If you are able to help, your generosity can make an immediate and life-changing difference. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean so much.

Thank you for taking the time to read Yiannis' story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness gives hope to someone who truly needs it.

Yiannis...