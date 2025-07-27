Help Yefim walk again after beating cancer

Yefim is a bright and thoughtful 17-year-old from Yakutia, a remote and beautiful region in Siberia. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a life-threatening illness. After months of grueling chemotherapy and hospital stays, Yefim achieved remission. His strength and determination carried him through one of the toughest battles a teenager can face.

But his journey is not over yet.

The illness and the aggressive treatment that saved his life have left lasting damage. His right hip joint deteriorated severely, and now he cannot walk without pain or assistance. Doctors have determined that a full hip replacement surgery is urgently needed so that Yefim can move freely and regain his independence.

The surgery will take place in Israel. The cost of the operation alone is approximately $55,000 USD — and that does not include travel, accommodation, or post-surgery rehabilitation. His family is doing everything they can, but they cannot meet this amount on their own.

Yefim is a passionate learner who loves history, reading, and animals. He dreams of walking again, continuing his education, and building a future where he can give back to others.

Your support will help cover:

* Urgent hip replacement surgery.

* Rehabilitation and recovery.

* Travel and living expenses for Yefim and his mother during treatment.

Every contribution, no matter the size, brings Yefim one step closer to walking again and living a full life.

Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Thank you for helping give Yefim the future he deserves.