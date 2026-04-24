Help Yalonda Through Her Work Injury

Hello, family and friends!





Yalonda got hurt at her job and can't work right now. Her workplace doesn't have light duty options, so she's lost her income at a time when she needs it most. It's harder for her to cover her everyday needs while she recovers.





We're coming together to help her through this tough time. Your support would mean so much to Yalonda and let her know she's loved and cared for during this season. Thank you for standing with her.