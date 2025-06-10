Creando La Reserva Natural Mas Grande De Colombia

English Version Below





🌳 Hemos Sembrado Más De 5,000 Arboles

🌴 Protegemos Más De 200 Hectáreas de Selva Virgen

💧 Y Estamos Purificando Más De 25 Fuentes De Agua, Incluyendo 1 Kilómetro de Río





¡Pero Aún Queda Mucho Por Hacer!

La zona se está deforestando a un ritmo acelerado, los manantiales de agua se están agotando con cada paso que pasa, y la increíble naturaleza de esta zona se está contaminando cada vez más.

¡Queremos Cambiar Esto!

Nuestro objetivo es crear la reserva natural más grande de toda Colombia, y eso es enorme. Pero para lograrlo, necesitamos tu apoyo.

🌄 Queremos proteger millones de hectáreas más de selva tropical virgen

🌳 Queremos plantar cientos de miles de árboles más

🌅 Y queremos regenerar decenas de miles de fuentes de agua





Pero Eso Solo Será Posible Con Tu Ayuda:

👉 $10 Dolares o 40 Mil Pesos Colombianos nos ayudarán a sembrar 5 árboles jóvenes y cuidarlos hasta que se conviertan en árboles grandes

👉 $100 Dolares o 400 Mil Pesos Colombianos nos ayudarán a regenerar una fuente de agua moribunda

👉 $500 Dolares o 2 Millones de Pesos Colombianos nos permitirán comprar, conservar y proteger un pequeño trozo de selva tropical intacta





Involucraremos a la comunidad local y crearemos oportunidades de empleo en todo el proceso.

Cada paso se documentará en nuestro canal de YouTube Yacumadre para que sepas que tu dinero se destina a lo que realmente quieres.

Por Favor, Ayúdanos A Convertir Este Entorno En Crisis En Un Paraíso Próspero Una Vez Más.

Muchas Gracias Por Tu Apoyo!





English Version

Creating The Largest Natural Reserve In Colombia





🌳 We've Planted Over 5,000 Trees

🌴 We're Protecting Over 200 Hectares Of Virgin Rainforest

💧 And We're Re-purifying Over 25 Water Sources Including 1 Kilometre Of River





But There's So Much More We Want To Do!

The wider area is being deforested at a rapid rate, spring water sources are dying with every passing step, and the incredible nature in this area is becoming ever increasingly contaminated

We Want To Change That!

Our goal is to create the largest natural reserve in all of Colombia and that's massive. But to achieve that, we need your support.

🌄 We want to protect millions more hectares of virgin rainforest

🌳 We want to plant hundreds of thousands more trees

🌅 And we want to regenerate tens of thousands of water sources





But That Will Only Be Possible With Your Help:

👉 $10 Dollars or 40 Thousand Colombian Pesos will help us plant 5 saplings and care for them until they are large trees

👉 $100 Dollars or 400 Thousand Colombian Pesos will help us regenerate a dying water source

👉 $500 Dollars or 2 Million Colombian Pesos will allow us to buy, leave and protect a small piece of untouched rainforest





We'll be involving the local community and creating employment opportunities throughout.

Every step will be documented on our YouTube channel Yacumadre so you know your money is going where you really want it to.

Please Help Us to Turn This Struggling Environment Into A Thriving Paradise Once More.

Thanks So Much For Your Support!

