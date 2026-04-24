Help Xzaven Attend Ministry Leadership College

My youngest son Xzaven Roman gave his life to the Lord a few years ago. In high school, he and his best friend started a bible club called Christ Connections. His calling is ministry, and this past weekend we took him to a leadership ministry college. However, the invoice came back higher than expected, and as a single mother of five, I can't afford the increased cost. The school will only let him work two days a week, and without a car, commuting in such a big city is very difficult.





Xzaven really wants to stay and pursue this calling. He believes God wants to use his people to help him do this, and he's trusting that the Lord will provide. I'm asking for your help so he can continue his education and answer what he feels God has called him to do. Thank you, and God bless you.