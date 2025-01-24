Empowering Workers in Refugee Camp & Remote Villag

Introduction

One of the greatest challenges facing the body of Christ today is the lack of proper training for Christian workers. This issue is especially dire in Africa, where an astounding 85% of pastors and Christian leaders are untrained or undertrained. This lack of preparation leaves many communities spiritually underserved and unable to fully experience the transformative power of the Gospel. As a missionary passionate to make a difference to this critical need in Zambia, I have witnessed firsthand the immense challenges faced by pastors and Christian workers first in Mayukwayukwa refugee settlement and in remote villages. God has called me to equip these leaders to effectively shepherd their communities, yet the logistical obstacles are significant. Reaching these villages often requires expensive or unreliable transportation. On my recent trip to a single remote village, transport costs exceeded $700. With over six trips planned per year for at least two years for just one location, and as God opens doors to reach other regions beyond western Zambia, a reliable 4WD vehicle is essential to sustain and expand this vital ministry.

The Need

• Access to refugee settlement and Remote Villages: Many of the areas we serve are only accessible via rugged terrain. A 4WD vehicle is necessary to navigate these roads safely and efficiently.

• Cost Efficiency: Renting vehicles for each trip is financially unsustainable. Owning a reliable vehicle will significantly reduce travel costs over time.

• Expanding Ministry Opportunities: A vehicle will enable us to reach multiple villages across Zambia, spreading God’s Word and training more untrained and undertrained leaders.

Campaign Goal

Our goal is to raise $12,300 to purchase a reliable used 4WD vehicle, including the necessary documentation for its acquisition. This vehicle will be a vital tool for:

1. Reaching remote communities with biblical training.

2. Ensuring safe and consistent travel for ongoing ministry.

3. Expanding outreach to new villages across Zambia.

How You Can Help

1. Pray: Ask God to bless this campaign and provide the resources needed to continue this ministry.

2. Give: Your financial contribution will directly support the purchase of the vehicle for this mission of equipping underserved Christian leaders.

3. Share: Spread the word about this campaign with your church, friends, and networks.

Join Us in Making a Difference.

This campaign is more than just purchasing a vehicle; it is about enabling God’s work to flourish in places where the Gospel is desperately needed. Together, we can provide the resources to transform communities and equip leaders for lasting spiritual impact.

Thank you for your prayerful consideration and support. May God bless you abundantly for your partnership in His mission.



