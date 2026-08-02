Help Woo Woo Get the Surgery He Needs

Woo Woo is a five-year-old pet who means the world to his owners. Recently, he was possibly struck by a car, and since then his condition has been deteriorating. It's heartbreaking to watch him get worse each day.





Woo Woo urgently needs surgery to address his spinal injury. Right now, the first step is a thorough evaluation by specialists. The funds raised will help cover his evaluation, spinal surgery, follow-up appointments, and medication, treatments that are essential for him.





We love Woo Woo and hate to see him suffer. Thank you for any help you can provide.