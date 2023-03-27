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Help Women Rebuild Their Lives at AgathaAmaniHouse

GoalKSh 100,000 KES
RaisedKSh 0 KES

Fundraiser created bySuzuno Nakano

Fundraiser funds will be received by Agatha Aamani House

Help Women Rebuild Their Lives at AgathaAmaniHouse

Help Agatha Amani House Provide Safety, Education and a New Start


Agatha Amani House (AAH) is a grassroots safe home in Kenya that supports women and children who have experienced sexual and domestic violence and abuse.


AAH provides a safe place where women can begin to heal, rebuild their confidence, learn new skills, and eventually become financially independent. The shelter also supports children and works to break the cycle of violence and poverty through education, skills training and empowerment.


I am currently volunteering at Agatha Amani House in Kenya, and I have seen firsthand the challenges the shelter is facing.


The women at AAH are eager to learn and develop skills that can help them build independent lives. However, the shelter is currently working with very limited resources. Basic living supplies can be difficult to secure, and there is not enough equipment, materials or other resources needed for education and skills training.


AAH has programs such as sewing, baking, farming and other activities designed to help women gain practical skills and eventually earn an income. But these programs cannot grow without the necessary materials and equipment.


That is why I am raising funds to support the women and children at Agatha Amani House.


How your donation can help


Your contribution can help provide:


- Essential food and daily living supplies

- Materials and equipment for sewing and other skills training

- Educational supplies and learning materials

- Resources for farming and other income-generating activities

- Basic supplies needed to maintain a safe and supportive home


Every donation, no matter how small, can make a real difference.


The goal is not simply to provide short-term support. It is to help create an environment where women can heal, learn new skills, regain their independence and build a safer future for themselves and their children.


Educate. Empower. Heal.


Please consider supporting Agatha Amani House and sharing this fundraiser with others. Your support can help give these women not only safety today, but also the tools they need to build an independent future.

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