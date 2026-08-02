Help with Veterinary Bills After Loss

Asking for Help with Veterinary Expenses

It is incredibly difficult for me to ask for help, but I’m reaching out with a humble heart.

I did everything I could to save my sweet girl. I never gave up on her, and I made every decision with the hope that she would come home. Despite every effort, she sadly passed away.

While I am heartbroken by her loss, I am now also facing nearly $6,000 in veterinary medical bills from the emergency care and treatment she received.

If you are able to help in any way—whether through a donation, sharing this post, or simply keeping me in your thoughts and prayers—it would mean more than I can express. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease this financial burden during an already devastating time.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. I will always be grateful for everyone who has stood by me and honored the love I had for my sweet girl.

❤️ Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



