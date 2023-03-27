Help with Vehicle Repairs for Medical Trips

I live in a rural area and have to travel over 100 miles at least once a month for medical appointments. The frequent driving puts a lot of strain on my vehicle and budget. I'm the only means of transportation for two disabled adults, so keeping our vehicle safe and reliable is essential. The vehicle also allows me to be an active part in the lives of my grandchildren





Right now I need help covering the cost of new tires, mine were bald, plus a new thermostat that was necessary to make these trips safely. I also need to keep up with frequent oil changes to maintain the vehicle.





Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with us.