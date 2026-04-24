Help with Utilities, Rent, and Medical Bills

I'm facing real hardship right now and need help covering utilities, rent, and medical bills.





My health isn't well. I have diabetes, and my husband is dealing with skin cancer. He also have scars on my lungs from COVID pneumonia. My husband is trying to fix our car, which is in pieces.





The last several years have been so difficult . I worked 27 years at a retail store that closed in 2017. I found another job, but it liquidated too. Then COVID hit. I almost lost my husband, but I did lose my brother. My daughter struggled with an aggressive eating disorder and is recovering now, though she still has a careful relationship with food.





I love God and know he cares. I'm not looking to drain anyone, I just need a little help right now.