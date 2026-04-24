Help with Unexpected Out-of-State Trips

Our family received unexpected news that requires us to travel out of state multiple times over the next few months. We're facing significant costs, flights alone are running $1,200–$1,300 each trip, and we also need to cover hotels and food while we're there.





We're raising money to help us continue this fight for custody and keep the child safe. These trips are essential, and the expenses are adding up quickly. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.





Thank you for standing with our family.