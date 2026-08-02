Help with Tombstone for my Son

This is for my son’s tombstone he was 31 years old. I haven’t been able to afford to buy for him and it breaks my heart to visit him and there is nothing there. I bought a temporary one for 200$ and was stolen. I’m a hard working woman who has medical conditions and can barely afford my family and medical expenses let alone buy my son’s tombstone so he can rest in peace.

Everyday is a struggle I can not find my place msyself only speaking to God through Jesus has kept me going. Thank you for your support