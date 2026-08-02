Help with Plastic Surgery After Assault

I was jumped on my way home. I stopped into a store called chopped cheese on 125th , I don't recall why me and this man was aguring. But because I was stomped out, I don't remember too much of the beginning. What I do remember is me and the guy got into a fight , I threw some snacks on the floor for homeless people sitting outside the store because he attacked me then his friend uppercut me and we all felt outside the store, they ran back in , I felt very disrespected especially because I was raised and born in Harlem but live in the Bronx so I went back to the door and said come outside, the man came out with a metal pole swinging it , my leg already suffered injury and was swollen from a basketball injury. I tried to back up and felt when he was swinging, he kept swinging and trying to hit my head, I placed my arm up to defend, he repeatly attacked my arm 8 time's until I realized it have sustained a broken arm . I was out match by the support he had and then tried to retreat home, while getting my stuff and bookbag another group of people that was 6 more people that was his friends , pulled up and chase me into the train station , I was exhausted so I guarded up my face and took the attacks from all of them , I ended up getting pushed into the train tracks and bystander help pull me out before the train came , they ran off .

I'm raising money to help cover plastic surgery for my arm . Your support would mean so much to me as I recover from this. Thank you for standing with me.