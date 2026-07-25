Help With Restock

Hello, my name is Lalone, founder of HEY YO! Seasonings. I started this business with a dream of creating high-quality seasonings and food preparation products that make cooking easier and more flavorful for families everywhere.

Thanks to the support of my customers, we made sales through TikTok Shop. However, the funds from those sales have been on hold for over a month, making it impossible for me to purchase the inventory and supplies needed to restock my products.

I am raising funds to purchase ingredients, packaging, labels, and inventory so I can continue operating and growing my business. My goal is not only to restock but also to expand by selling HEY YO! Seasonings on Walmart Marketplace, allowing me to reach more customers and grow my small business beyond a single platform.

Every donation will go directly toward inventory, packaging, production, and the costs of expanding my business. Every dollar brings me one step closer to getting my products back in stock and available to more families across the country.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for believing in my dream, supporting a small business, and helping me build a stronger future for HEY YO! Seasonings.



