Help with Rent While I Recover

I'm raising money to help cover a rent balance I've fallen behind on because of a gambling addiction.





It took me a while to recognize what was happening. I thought I could handle gambling responsibly, but I was wrong. I've finally come to my senses and reached out for help. I'm committed to my recovery.





Right now, I need help catching up on rent. If you're able to donate, I'd prefer the funds go straight to my landlord to help with my negative balance. Your support would mean so much as I work through this.