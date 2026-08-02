Help with rent one time

Good day. I recently losty wallet with my rent light and phone bill money. I get food from job. Im a single woman 40 I work full time. I just need help one time. I pray everything goes well either way i know my lord will make a way. Just being honest. If have to pay back I will. This my first time asking for help like this. My lights will be off in 10 days. Thank you if you can help. Thank you if you cant. I know other people or struggling so ill take what ever I can get.