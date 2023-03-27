Help with Rent, Car Repair, and School Needs

I'm a single mom raising five children, and right now I'm in a tight spot. Two months of rent are due, my car broke down and needs to go to the shop for repairs, and there's school shopping to cover. These expenses hit all at once, and I've gotten behind on things. It's been hard, every day feels like a struggle, but I'm doing my best to keep going for my kids. I'm looking for a better paying job or part-time work to bring in more money, but in the meantime, I need help covering rent, the car repair, and getting my children what they need for school. If you have a heart and can help, I'm asking. God bless.