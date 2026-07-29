Help with Rent, Bills, and School Clothes

I'm a single mom working toward my master's degree in education, and I've been facing a really difficult time. I have seizures that have kept me from working, and it's made it hard to keep up with rent, bills, and getting my son what he needs for school.





Right now, I'm asking for help covering rent and bills so we can stay stable, and to get my son school clothes for the year ahead. Your support would mean so much to us as I work through this season and continue my studies.





Thank you for standing with us.