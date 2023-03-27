Help with Rent and School Fees

The economy has been tough on us over the last three years, and my income hasn't kept up with our expenses. To make things worse, we brought my mother-in-law to live in our city and rented an apartment for her and hired a live-in caregiver and we also handle all her groceries. She had cervical spinal decompression surgery, which was successful, and she's recovered well. Now she's in physiotherapy to help her start walking independently.





We're so grateful for her recovery, but the medical care and housing have put us in significant debt. Right now, I'm struggling to cover my rent and my four kids' school fees. Thank you for standing with us.