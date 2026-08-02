Help with Rent and Eviction

A year ago, I was hospitalized with liver, kidney, and pancreas failure from alcoholism. Alcohol had infected my bloodstream and caused sepsis. I was told I would be lucky if I made it three days, and if I did, I would be lucky to make it 6 more months if I continued drinking. I have 3 wonderful children. The thought of leaving them without a mom, saved me. I have been sober for a year. The first time in 8 years. Unfortunately, I could not work. My landlord worked with me and let me stay until I could work again.

But I'm facing eviction because I owe rent, and I need help covering what I owe so I can keep my housing.





Your support would mean everything to me right now.