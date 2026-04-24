Help with Rent and Bills This Month

My job cut my hours drastically, I'm only working three days a week now, and not full shifts. I work an hour away, so gas alone takes most of what I earn each week. I've been frantically putting out applications for new employment, but I need help right now.





I just moved in with my best friend, and she's been incredible, but I'm still short on rent and bills for the coming month. Without this support, I'm facing the possibility of living out of my cars in the next few days.





I'm raising $1,500 to cover rent and bills so I can stay stable while I work toward more consistent employment. Any help would mean so much to me right now. Thank you for standing with me. Those of you that know me, know I’m not the one to ask for help. I’ve been through so much and could really need at least 1 thing to go right in my life.