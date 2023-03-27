Help with Property Taxes

I'm a senior on Social Security, and I'm facing a real challenge with my property taxes. My son was helping me cover this expense, but he was recently laid off, and I've had to cut back on every monthly cost I could find. Even with those cuts, I'm still short of what I need.





I'm reaching out to ask for help closing this gap. Your support would mean so much to me and would help me keep my home secure. Thank you for standing with me.