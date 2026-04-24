Help with Past Due Rent and Bills

We lost our main source of income, Wes, on June 29th because of our very corrupt court system and I have been working three jobs ever since to try and keep up while raising 2 daughters, but its proving to be impossible. My landlord has run out of patience and is now demanding payment or asking us to move out immediately.





I've been waiting to hear back from Restore Hope about assistance, but that process is taking too long. I need help covering the past due rent and bills right now so we don't lose our home. After losing everything to a fire 5 months ago and now this, im feeling very defeated and exhausted. Life has not been too kind to us this year but we've never given up and we've continued to thank God for all he has done for us through all this mess. Its humiliating having to admit u need this type of help but I dont know what else to do! Ive contacted all resources ive been given but there's no place ive found that can help and restore hope told me it will be 5-7 weeks before theyll have an answer for us, they havent even contacted my landlord yet and its been 3 weeks already so she is done waiting at this point.





Thank you for standing with us.